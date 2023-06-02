ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong



Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 06:45:02


Anushka Sen, a remarkable talent who is making waves in the entertainment industry. From her humble beginnings as a child artist, Anushka has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with, capturing the hearts of audiences far and wide. Not just with her acting brilliance but also fashion lookbooks.

Anushka Sen’s candid selfie picture

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture looking all stunning in stylish hoodie avatar. The diva wore a stylish printed sky-blue hoodie that she completed with denim shorts. She rounded it off with her sleek stylish hairbun, nerdy black shades and a pair of sneakers.

The picture is taken in the elevator.

Here take a look-

Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong 812042

Work Front

Anushka’s journey in the spotlight began with notable appearances in popular television shows like “Baal Veer” and “Jhansi Ki Rani.” With her innate acting prowess and natural charm, she quickly became a favorite among viewers of all ages. Her ability to seamlessly bring characters to life on the small screen is a testament to her talent and dedication.

However, Anushka’s ambitions didn’t stop at television. The silver screen beckoned, and she fearlessly ventured into the world of films. With each project, she has showcased her versatility, tackling a wide range of roles with finesse. Whether it’s a heartfelt drama or an adrenaline-pumping action flick, Anushka leaves an indelible mark with her performances, captivating audiences and critics alike.

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Anushka’s tenacity and passion are truly inspiring. She has fearlessly taken on challenges, including her participation in the popular reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi.” With her never-give-up attitude and infectious energy, she has become a role model for aspiring artists, proving that hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

