The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga actresses Ashi Singh and Avneet Kaur are ardent social media users. Avneet Kaur portrayed as Yasmine in the show, and decided to leave back in 2020 concerning COVID, and there’s when Ashi Singh took over. Both the actresses earned immense love from the audience with their honed acting chops on screen. As of now, the divas lead with a whopping number of fan following on Instagram, all thanks to their regular engaging posts.

Ashi Singh, who is currently working in the show Meet, has now shared a picture on her social media handle, where we can see her wearing an abstract orange-white blazer dress. She topped it on her black camisole. The actress completed the look with black boots, minimal makeover and her brown highlights.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch Who would have thought it’d turn me to a savage? 🎶🎵Makeup – @karlekarvinayak Hair – @profusion.creatives @beautiflux_”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur on the other hand shared a dramatic video on her Instagram. Keeping it all desi and beautiful wearing a blue printed saree teamed with beige blouse, the actress walked in utmost grace and love as she vibed to the song, “Kahani suno 2.0”. The actress completed the look leaving her long curly hair open. For makeup, she decked it up with minimal eyes, pink lips and a small bindi.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram, she wrote, “Nahi mushkil wafa zara dekho yaha ♥️✨”. Take a look-

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress is going star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. Manikarnika Films produced the film, led my Kangana Ranaut.