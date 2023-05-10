Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Adipurush trailer, Kriti Sanon responds

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. She's grabbing a lot of attention and love for Adipurush. Check out how Ashish Chanchlani reacted to the trailer and how Kriti Sanon replied to the same

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry first before making it big in B-Town and well, today, she’s a force to reckon with and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and genuine sense of the term. After the success of her previous films, Kriti Sanon is creating a lot of buzz and excitement around her next film Adipurush and well, we love it and how.

Check out how Ashish Chanchlani has reacted to Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush trailer and how the actress responded to the same:

While the entire industry is in love with Kriti Sanon’s good work in Adipurush, one person in particular who seems to be immensely impressed with her work in the movie is none other than Ashish Chanchlani. The star YouTube sensation actually took to his social media handle to share a special and interesting message for Kriti and well, fans are truly loving it. Not just that, even Kriti Sanon has replied to Ashish Chanchlani’s cute reaction to the trailer and well, we are absolutely in awe of their bonding, friendship and ‘jugalbandi’. Well, hey folks, do you all wish to see the same? Here you go –

Work Front:

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in The Crew movie alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu and well, we are super excited. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com