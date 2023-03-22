Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen can never be dull when it comes to fashion. Whether they are adorning up in some stunning conventional attires or in classy and sassed up western adorns, these beauties have never failed to wow us with their high-end fashion quotient. Of late, the stars have shown the right way to ace the bold cherry red lips in style.

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture. She wore a beautiful abstract printed boho off-shoulder top. The diva teamed it up with sleek pulled back hairdo. The diva completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, bold textured eye makeup look and rounded it off with cherry red lips. Posing with utmost sass and poise for the pictures, the actress gave us nothing but goals.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “if looks could kill”. As of now, Avneet is busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the male lead. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.

Take a look-

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a video. She can be seen all stylish in a deep neck red mini dress. She completed the look with her sleek pulled back ponytail. The actress rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and red lips. She completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Of now, Anushka Sen has made all her fans proud as she went global with two back-to-back K-dramas. She was recently in Seoul for the same.