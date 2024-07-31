Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Give Sneak Peek Into Their Stylish Mirror Selfies

Social media has been buzzing with the latest mirror selfies shared by popular actresses Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen. Known for their impeccable fashion sense, both stars have taken to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse into their stylish looks. The mirror selfies showcase their styles and highlight their ability to blend fashion trends with personal flair.

Decoding Avneet Kaur Mirror Look:-

Avneet looks amazing in her stylish outfit in her Instagram story. The actress opts for a stunning top with a round neckline, a half-sleeved plain waistline T-shirt, and paired with high-waisted flared jeans, accentuating her hourglass figure. She pairs it with a brown cap and white sneakers, adding a touch of elegance. Her makeup is on point with bold peach matte lips. Avneet struck a confident pose in front of the mirror, showcasing her stylish outfit in a candid expression as she posed in a washroom and captioned it “Home” with white and blue hearts.

Decoding Anushka Sen Mirror Look:-

Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie exudes a casual yet stylish vibe. The outfit features a black and white border round neckline and a sleeveless plain top. It is paired with white and black printed bell-bottom jeans, giving off a cool and effortless vibe. She keeps it simple with white, grey, and black sneakers, which put the focus on her outfit and natural beauty. Anushka’s makeup looks fresh and dewy, with a hint of pink on her lips and a subtle highlight on her cheekbones. The actress captures candid moments from the washroom, giving a playful pout face and a stylish pose, making her mirror selfie fun and fashionable.

Both Avneet and Anushka continue to set fashion goals with their impeccable style and trendy selfies, proving why they are admired by fans everywhere.