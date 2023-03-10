Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur are two of the most adored young actors from the television world who never fail to astound us with their amazing work folios on the screen as actors. They are also very active on social media and have often given us spectacular and enticing posts to cherish every day. As of now, Avneet has got her tantalised with her desi version as Wednesday and Ashnoor Kaur on the other hand spoke about ‘Stalking’ in her latest video reel.

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share the video glimpse of her dancing. The actress can be seen decked up in a black churidar. She teamed it with smokey eye makeup, matte lips and a hairbun with bangs in front. She righteously gave the vibes of Indian Wednesday in the video, while she pulls off the similar steps as Wednesday from the series.

Sharing the video, Kaur asserted, “Here is your iconic Wednesday dance ☠️👻🖤 In Budhwaar’s style! have you watched the full video? If not then tap on the link in bio 👀 @netflix_in #Netflix #WednesdayAddams #Dance #NewVideo #Iconic #wednesdaydance”

Here take a look-

On the other hand, Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she speaks about stalking. The actress can be seen sitting on the bed all relaxed wearing her comfy clothes while she scrolls through her phone. Sharing the video, she added a text that says, ‘When you’re stalking them and accidentally like a post from 2018”!

Well, that’s definitely a blast from the past we could witness if ever come across such situation! Isn’t it? Or you already have been there? Let us know in the comments below-