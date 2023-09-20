Digital | Celebrities

Take a cue from Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Kanika Mann and let your crop top game reach new heights! Scroll below to check out the looks

Crop top fashion has catapulted itself to the forefront of the fashion world, firmly establishing its reign as a trendsetter and style icon. Once considered a daring statement, crop tops have now become a wardrobe staple, commanding attention and admiration from fashionistas worldwide.

Crop tops effortlessly blend comfort with chic, offering a versatile canvas for self-expression. Whether paired with high-waisted jeans, flowing skirts, or tailored trousers, they add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble while celebrating the beauty of the midriff. This adaptability has made crop tops a go-to choice for fashion-forward individuals looking to make a statement.

Avneet Kaur: The tie-dye dynamo

Avneet Kaur, the reigning Instagram sensation, is turning heads with her tie-dye prowess. This fashion-forward diva recently left her Instagram fam absolutely wowed as she sported a tie-dye black and grey crop top with full sleeves. But that’s not all; she took her look to the next level by pairing it with a sleek ponytail, black shades, and high-waisted black jeans. It’s safe to say that Avneet is a tie-dye dynamo, showing us that crop tops can be cool, chic, and oh-so-colorful!

Jannat Zubair: Blooming in blue

Jannat Zubair is blooming in the world of crop tops with her recent fashion escapade. Picture this: a beautiful floral-textured blue crop shirt top, tied to the front for that extra style oomph. To complete the look, she opted for sleek straight hair and a minimal makeup vibe that screams understated elegance. And what’s more, she rounded it all off with pleated white high-waisted joggers, proving that crop tops can effortlessly transition from casual to chic.

Kanika Mann: Lace and grace

Kanika Mann is serving up a dose of lace and grace that’s hard to ignore. In a stunning beige lace work crop top, she flaunts her toned midriff with absolute confidence. But that’s not all; she paired it off with low-waisted denim jeans and added stylish black shades to the mix, giving us major fashion goals. Kanika Mann knows that the key to rocking a crop top is to keep it classy and sassy!

These fashion-forward ladies are taking crop top fashion to a whole new level, proving that it’s not just a trend but a statement. With their unique styles and confidence, they remind us that crop tops are more than just a piece of clothing; they’re a canvas for self-expression and a symbol of empowerment. So, take a cue from Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Kanika Mann and let your crop top game reach new heights!