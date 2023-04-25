Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen is a die-hard FRIENDS fan, here’s proof

Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen binge watches FRIENDS episode after packup, check out

Anushka Sen is currently busy with a new project. She has been keeping herself busy with the shooting schedules of late. She often shares updates from the sets on her Instagram. And here she has shared a moment after pack up where we spotted her binge-watching FRIENDS. Check out below-

Anushka Sen binge watches FRIENDS

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram stories to share a picture as she binge-watches FRIENDS. The actress shared a picture from her car, where we can see her gadget placed in front of her, that plays one episode of FRIENDS. Sharing the picture, Anushka Sen wrote, “Pack up” and also mentioned the time in the caption saying, “7:19 pm”

Looks like, Anushka Sen, similar to most people all across the globe is a die-hard fan of the popular American sitcom show FRIENDS.

Work Front

She has since then become a household name in India, known for her performances in popular TV shows such as “Baal Veer” and “Baani – Ishq Da Kalma”. But that’s not all, folks! Sen has also appeared in several films, including “Crazy Cukkad Family” and “Lihaaf: The Quilt”.

FRIENDS

David Crane and Marta Kauffman brought to life the beloved American sitcom Friends, which aired from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2014. The show revolved around the daily lives of six close friends and was filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. Initially titled Insomnia Cafe, Kauffman and Crane began conceptualizing Friends during November and December of 1993. After presenting their idea to Bright and submitting a seven-page program treatment to NBC, multiple narrative changes were made, including various title revisions such as “Six of One” and “Friends Like Us,” until ultimately settling on the name Friends.