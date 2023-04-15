The Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen looks all summer ready in her latest picture on social media. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning summer-perfect look on Instagram. She dropped the picture early morning at 5:51 and we are in absolute love with her breezy, minimalistic simple look.

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share candid picture, where we can see her wearing a stylish black printed deep-neck satin dress. She completed the look with her long mid-parted sleek straight hair. The actress decked it up with black strappy heels. She clicked the picture in the elevator with a wink on her face.

About Baal Veer

From 2012 to 2016, SAB TV aired the well-known Indian kids’ TV programme Baal Veer. Baal Veer, a young boy with magical abilities, fought against evil forces to defend the earth and its inhabitants in the centre of the show.

Baal Veer was portrayed as a superhero who received help from the Pari’s, a group of fairies. The villainous Bhayankar Pari, who used her dark magic to try to rule the world, led the evil forces against him. The programme was extremely well-liked by kids.

Anushka Sen Work Front

The actress shot to fame with her portrayal in the show Baal Veer. However, later to Baal Veer the talented star went on to feature in other popular daily soaps too. She also participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and had bagged two K-dramas.