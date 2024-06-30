Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani’s Shocking Experience After Trying Aerial Act, Checkout

The social media influencer has become the talk of the town ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. After winning hearts with her bubbly personality in the show, the YouTuber participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, and she won the trophy. She keeps her fans entertained through her social media handle, sharing glimpses of her workout, fun vacations, parties, and more. As she tried something new today, Manisha shared her shocking experience in her Instagram story. Let’s check it out.

Manisha Rani’s Shocking Experience Trying Aerial Act For The First Time

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manisha Rani shared a couple of stories about her experience trying an aerial act for the first time. In the video she says “Zindagi Me Agar Chakkar Na Bhi Ko Toh Chakkar Lena Padta Hai”. However, she called her experience good and mentioned that even if she sees someone take a round, she feels like she will faint. While in the text, she expressed her true feelings and wrote, “Tried Something very new for the first time Aur last attempt k baad toh vomit hi ho Gaya Mera dimaag hi nhi. Duniya hi ghum Gaya.”

In the other story, the aerial act teacher comforts Manisha by sharing tricks and tips. The trainer also explains to Manisha where she went wrong. She shares her aerial act experience, saying, “Dekhne me ye sab kitna easy lagta hai. Karne pe aao toh Baap re #Aerialact.”