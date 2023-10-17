Bigg Boss queen Manisha Rani tiptoes in lavender ruffle gown, fans go gaga [Photos]

In a world where fashion reigns supreme, the Queen of the Bigg Boss, Manisha Rani, recently graced us with her presence in a lavender ruffle gown that left fans in a state of pure fashion frenzy! Ruffles, the flirtatious darling of the fashion universe, have been making waves with their playful, cascading layers that add drama and charm to any ensemble. Manisha Rani, in her lavender ruffle gown, was the epitome of elegance, and her fans couldn’t help but go gaga over her enchanting choice. It’s a ruffle revolution, and Manisha Rani is leading the charge, tiptoeing gracefully in a gown that’s nothing short of a fashion fairytale.

Decoding Manisha’s look

As the sun painted its golden kiss on Manisha Rani, she sashayed through the day in a ruffled gown that screamed, “Here comes the Queen!” This stunning ensemble was nothing short of a fashion fairytale, with a long trailing gown that flowed like a river of lavender dreams. The bodice? A sizzling lavender bralette adorned with sequin magic that sparkled like the stars in the night sky.

But the real showstopper? Manisha’s long, luscious tresses cascading like a waterfall of silk, framing a pair of sleek, eyebrow arches that could rival any majestic mountain peak. Her eyes were a canvas of dewy enchantment, casting a spell that was simply irresistible, while her lips remained nude and oh-so-subtle, leaving room for your imagination to run wild.

And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a pair of lavender ear studs that whispered elegance in every glimmer. Manisha Rani, you’ve given us all a masterclass in style and grace, and we’re taking notes!

Check out photos:

Manisha Rani graciously shared her secrets to this ethereal look, giving a shout-out to her fabulous styling team – “Style it up with Raavi” and “Little Puffs of Happiness.” The exquisite gown comes courtesy of “Label Kalon,” while her PR game is strong thanks to “Mad Micron.” For the magic wand that perfected her makeup, we bow down to “Akenksha Dhal.”

In this lavender ruffle wonderland, Manisha Rani has certainly cast a spell, leaving us all in awe of her regal charm and fashion prowess. Long live the Queen!