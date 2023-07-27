ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli

One of the most renowned influencers and Youtuber, Prajakta Koli, is a fashion inspiration. Steal these casual styles de Prajakta Koli. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 09:15:06
Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837786

Prajakta Koli, also known as Mostlysane, is a well-known and popular YouTuber. She rose to fame with her comedy and real-life relatable videos. Besides that, her Instagram feed is proof of her fashion and style, which is all about comfort and class. She mixes and matches cool sets of casuals, which is a must-try for everyone. And here, you can steal these casual looks from the diva.

Prajakta Koli Casual Style

1) Be cool and classy simultaneously, just like Prajakta Koli in this straight-fit blue denim paired with a baggy cardigan. Her style looks captivating. And the black boots added a dapper look.

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837779

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837780

2) A poser in wide-leg denim pants teamed up with a white and black striped collar t-shirt looks classy and sassy. She made it more interesting with chunky sneakers and black glasses. Isn’t it a perfect grab for you?

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837781

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837782

3) Style yourself in a comfy co-ord set and feel on top of the world. The diva beautifully styled the white and blue striped shirt and pants with her casual open hairstyle and glasses.

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837783

4) Be the slayer with the boho pick, just like Prajakta in this picture. She styled a yellow printed backless bohemian maxi dress with her simple rosy makeup and open hairstyle, undoubtedly with black glasses.

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837784

Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli 837785

In conclusion, Prajakta Koli has exquisite taste in fashion. You can go through her Instagram for more style inspo. Did you like the suggestions? Please let us know in the comments box and keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“Neeyat was everything that I imagined and more”, says Prajakta Koli ahead of the release of the Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery 821450
“Neeyat was everything that I imagined and more”, says Prajakta Koli ahead of the release of the Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress? 818358
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 818711
Candid Moments From IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards 817670
In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 817712
Red Carpet: Glitz and Glamour At the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit 817206
Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane cuts a case in casual black off-shoulder jumpsuit
Latest Stories
Watch: Nia Sharma's Swagger Hip Hop Dance 811099
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Swagger Hip Hop Dance
Pranali Rathod Celebrates 2 Million Fandom On Instagram; Check Out 837793
Pranali Rathod Celebrates 2 Million Fandom On Instagram; Check Out
Ashi Singh Goes Divine In Corset Bustier Bodycon 837770
Ashi Singh Goes Divine In Corset Bustier Bodycon
Shower, Sunlight, And Sunkissed Pictures- Kriti Sanon's Best Feel 837763
Shower, Sunlight, And Sunkissed Pictures- Kriti Sanon’s Best Feel
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Yellow Kurta And Floral Dupatta; See Pics 837760
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Yellow Kurta And Floral Dupatta; See Pics
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords 837752
Watch: Kiara Advani channels ‘desi Barbie’ in shimmery ethnic co-ords
Read Latest News