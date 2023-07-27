Casual Styles To Steal From Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli, also known as Mostlysane, is a well-known and popular YouTuber. She rose to fame with her comedy and real-life relatable videos. Besides that, her Instagram feed is proof of her fashion and style, which is all about comfort and class. She mixes and matches cool sets of casuals, which is a must-try for everyone. And here, you can steal these casual looks from the diva.

Prajakta Koli Casual Style

1) Be cool and classy simultaneously, just like Prajakta Koli in this straight-fit blue denim paired with a baggy cardigan. Her style looks captivating. And the black boots added a dapper look.

2) A poser in wide-leg denim pants teamed up with a white and black striped collar t-shirt looks classy and sassy. She made it more interesting with chunky sneakers and black glasses. Isn’t it a perfect grab for you?

3) Style yourself in a comfy co-ord set and feel on top of the world. The diva beautifully styled the white and blue striped shirt and pants with her casual open hairstyle and glasses.

4) Be the slayer with the boho pick, just like Prajakta in this picture. She styled a yellow printed backless bohemian maxi dress with her simple rosy makeup and open hairstyle, undoubtedly with black glasses.

In conclusion, Prajakta Koli has exquisite taste in fashion. You can go through her Instagram for more style inspo. Did you like the suggestions? Please let us know in the comments box and keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.