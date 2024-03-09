Check Out: Anushka Sen Ethnic Fashion Game On Point In A Green And White Pant Set

Anushka Sen is a talented and versatile actress, dancer, and social media personality who has significantly impacted the Indian entertainment industry. She continues to steal fans’ hearts both on and off-screen because of her charisma, talent, and commitment. Anushka Sen, a lovely young actress and social media star, rocks her style in the most recent photos. The actress’s exceptional fashion sense effortlessly elevates her style in every ensemble. From exquisite bodycon dresses to gorgeous salwar suits, her stylish appearance inspires Generation Z. She effortlessly accentuates her curves in a green and white pant pair in recent photographs.

Anushka Sen’s Green And White Pant Set Appearance-

The social media sensation looked ethereal in a green and white pant set, and a picture series was uploaded to Instagram. She appeared to have donned a green and white collar, full sleeves, embroidered floral work on the front of the kurta, and paired with matching pants with an embroidered hemline. The outfit is from House Of Chikankari, costing Rs. 5,450. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, black sunglasses, and paired silver sandals. She showed her stunning appearance in the pictures and revealed her full ethnic outfit. In the second appearance, she pours water on the Shiv ling and shares a full family picture.

