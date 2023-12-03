Dubai Diaries: Anushka Sen enjoys a scrumptious breakfast meal, see photos

Guess who’s giving us major breakfast envy in Dubai? None other than the fabulous Anushka Sen! The Baal Veer actress took a detour from the screen to explore the wonders of Dubai, and she’s making our morning routine look seriously bland.

Anushka is rocking the ultimate breakfast chic in her white bathrobe, casually sipping on her morning coffee like it’s the elixir of life. With her long wavy hair stealing the show, winged eyes, and those nude lips, she’s serving looks even before the first bite.

And let’s talk about those fashion aesthetics!

Long wavy hair, winged eyes, and nude lips – it’s not just breakfast; it’s a full-fledged photoshoot, and we’re living for it!

Now, let’s dive into the breakfast of dreams she showcased. Brace yourself for the foodie rollercoaster! French toast that’s practically a work of art – a canvas of cranberry sauce, a sprinkle of blueberries and strawberries, and the pièce de résistance, fresh whipped cream. I mean, is this a breakfast or a culinary masterpiece? Oh, and lest we forget, a glass of orange juice for that extra splash of morning glam.

Anushka Sen isn’t just exploring Dubai; she’s taking us on a gastronomic adventure, and we’re all invited! Swipe left on your average breakfast and take notes because this diva just redefined morning goals. It’s not just food; it’s a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. Your breakfast game will never be the same again!