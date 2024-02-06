Exclusive: Bhumi Pednekar REVEALS about challenges of an independent journalist, most challenging scene in Bhakshak

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar continues to captivate viewers with her compelling performances, solidifying her position as a leading actress in the Indian film industry. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she offered insights into her highly anticipated role in the upcoming Netflix movie Bhakshak, where she portrays the character of a journalist. Known for her versatile performances, Bhumi shared her experience delving into the details of this challenging role.

Speaking about her portrayal of a journalist on screen, Bhumi said, “Journalism as a profession comes with a lot of integrity. It is a very honourable profession and also you need a lot of courage. Having said that, something that was a revelation, was to me, how the space of independent journalism work. For me playing an independent journalist was quite educational.”

For Bhumi, one of the most challenging scene was a 3-4 minutes monologue in the climax of the film. When questioned about the process of detaching from intense roles, Bhumi shared, “Detaching is very tough specially if the movie is like Bhakshak. I have figured out tools which helps me detach from the role. Most of the time it is another character. Like after I finished Bhakshak, I did Thank You For Coming. Both were pole opposite roles.”

Bhakshak promises to be a riveting addition to Bhumi’s filmography, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Bhakshak, is all set to premiere on Netflix on 9 February.