Babil Khan in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz talks about his movie ‘Friday Night Plan’. Babil reveals the challenges faced while getting into the skin of the character. He also spoke about the playful mischief during his childhood which embarrassed his father, Irrfan Khan.

Babil didn’t shy away from sharing the challenges he faced while preparing for his character. His commitment to the craft and the effort he put into getting into the skin of the role speaks volumes about his dedication. The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Babil reminisced about his childhood and the playful mischief that used to embarrass his beloved father, Irrfan Khan.

In the age of social media, Babil is no stranger to fashion trolls. During the conversation, he revealed getting affected by the judgments and opinions of those who criticize his fashion choices. However, he thanked his fans for always supporting him. Watch his interview below!

The story revolves around two school-going brothers who, after their mother leaves for a work trip, go to the “hottest” party of the school year before their mother, played by Juhi Chawla, returns home. Along with Babil, the cast includes Juhi Chawla and Amrith Jayan in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie, which is streaming on Netflix, is helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan.