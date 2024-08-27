Babil Khan’s Throwback Photos With Late Father Irfan Khan Leaves Fans Emotional

Babil Khan, the son of late legendary actor Irfan Khan, visited the memory lane and shared some adorable throwback photos from his childhood with his late father Irfan Khan. With his latest post, the young actor expressed his feelings of ‘grief’ as he missed his father.

On Monday, 26 August, Babil took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of childhood photos. Sharing these photos, the actor wrote, “Grief.” The opening frame shows Irfan wrapping his son Babil under his arms, reflecting his protective nature towards his child. The cute monochrome photos are the precious moments captured in the past. From joyful laughs to shared happiness, the photos scream attention. The young Babil looked cute with his pretty smile and sparkling eyes. Every picture speaks millions of memories, leaving us nostalgic.

Several users expressed their emotions in response to Babil’s post, and Ayushmaan Khurrana shared his spellbound expression, dropping a red heart emoji in the comments.

A user compared it with the Hollywood film The Pursuit of Happyness and wrote, “If “The Pursuit of Happyness” was made in India, then I’m sure you both would be in it.”

The other expressed their opinion, saying, “One can never pass this. Everybody who is saying this will pass, it will never. But you can cherish the memories. Try to live your life like this.”

Irfan Khan died on 29 April 2020 of cancer. Babil Khan recently appeared in the Netflix series The Railway Men. He worked alongside Kay Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, and Divyenndu Sharma on this project.