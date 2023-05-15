ADVERTISEMENT
Babil Khan has a working birthday on the sets of his next project

Babil Khan is one of the most promising and admired young talents that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He has a lot of interesting projects in his pipeline going forward. Let’s find out more about what’s in store from his end and what we should be excited about

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 May,2023 17:20:47
Actor Babil Khan made his debut last year with Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala.’He received immense love and appreciation for his breakthrough performance, which earned him various awards this year. Babil, who is currently shooting for his next project, will be spending his day doing what he loves – acting.

It is a dream for any actor to spend their birthday busy shooting, and Babil is no different. The actor is currently working on a film, the details of which are under wraps.

Talking about his birthday plans, Babil said,” My work truly makes me happy and
a working birthday sounds like a perfect plan for me. Il also end up spending some time with Maa when I wrap work for the day, I couldn’t have asked for more. I am eagerly waiting the release of the film I am presently involved in. I simply cannot wait to share the details with everyone.”

Born on May 15, Babil is already being hailed as one of the promising newcomers in the Hindi Film Industry. He possesses multiple talents, ranging from being a musician to sharing the fascinating chronicles of Bablu. His acting prowess has impressed audiences, and he is admired for his genuine and humble nature. Babil’s followers have embraced his diverse qualities, including his ability to carry himself without the need for a stylist.

Additionally, Babil has some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to appear in YRF’s ‘The Railway Men’ and has other exciting projects in the works, which are yet to be announced.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

