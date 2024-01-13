Gorgeous: Palak Tiwari oozes off with charm in beige organza silk lehenga set worth Rs 68000

Palak Tiwari, the style maven, recently set fashion aficionados abuzz with her stunning Beige Organza Silk Thread Embroidered Lehenga Set. Priced at Rs 68000, this ensemble is a true testament to elegance and glamour.

The star of the show is the beige lehenga in organza silk, adorned with intricate thread work. Palak effortlessly brings out the charm of this designer piece, showcasing the perfect blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary flair.

Complete Ensemble: Lehenga, Blouse, and Dupatta

The lehenga is flawlessly paired with a matching crepe blouse and a dupatta, creating a cohesive and visually striking look. Palak’s choice highlights the versatility of the ensemble, making it suitable for various occasions, from weddings and sangeets to engagements and trousseau events.

Get the Look: Style Tips for Lehenga Envy

To recreate Palak Tiwari’s jaw-dropping look, start with a beige organza silk lehenga adorned with delicate thread work. Pair it with a matching crepe blouse and a dupatta for that cohesive allure. Complete the look with a pair of killer heels to add a touch of glamour.

Accessorize to Mesmerize: Statement Jewellery Magic

No lehenga look is complete without some statement jewellery. Take a cue from Palak and opt for bold, eye-catching pieces that complement the beige palette. Think intricate necklaces, dazzling earrings, and perhaps a maang tikka to elevate your ensemble to the next level.

Where to Shop: Lehenga Splurge

If you’re eager to embrace Palak Tiwari’s style, explore designer boutiques or online platforms specializing in ethnic wear. Many renowned designers offer similar styles, allowing you to recreate the magic of Palak’s beige lehenga.

Palak Tiwari’s fashion choices always make a statement, and with this Beige Organza Silk Thread Embroidered Lehenga Set, she’s given us all major fashion goals. So, channel your inner fashionista, and get ready to turn heads with this elegant and timeless look!