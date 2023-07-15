I enjoyed delving into Nupur's complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani

Shirin Sewani, who rose to fame with her role in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently winning praises for her new web series Rafuchakkar on JioCinema. In an exclusive conversation, Shirin talks about her experience shooting for the web series, challenges, and more.

What attracted you to this character and the series?

I received a call from the casting director, Parag Mehta, who had previously auditioned me for the character of Nupur. After going through the audition process and being shortlisted, I was selected for the role. After reading the script, I was immediately drawn to the character of Nupur. It was completely different from what I had done before, and I loved taking on new, unique roles. The opportunity to portray Nupur’s complex character and the intriguing storyline of the series convinced me to say yes to the role.

Can you give us some insights into your character?

Nupur is a multi-layered character with a surprising character arc. She is not what she seems initially, and as the series progresses, audiences will be taken on a journey of unexpected twists and turns. I thoroughly enjoyed delving into Nupur’s complexities and bringing her to life on screen.

How was your experience shooting for the series?

Shooting for this series was a memorable and enjoyable experience. We had the privilege of filming in beautiful locations, including Nainital, which added a special charm to the scenes. We were shooting up in the hills. I got to shoot in a house that is 100 years old. Our production house ensured that they could provide us with the best possible amenities and comfort. It was a little hectic, a little difficult at times, like you know we had to change in people’s houses at times and the production made some arrangements. Still, I think that was the beauty of it and also that we were shooting in a different environment and such real locations. So I absolutely loved every bit of it.

Were there any challenges while portraying the role?

While I wouldn’t categorize any scene as particularly difficult, there was a pivotal scene where Nupur decided to make a deal with Shaurya and Ritu. It was a turning point in the series, and I wanted to convincingly portray Nupur’s internal struggle. I focused on capturing the right emotions and conveying the significance of that moment to the audience.

Can you share your experience working with the cast and crew?

Working with this cast and crew was an absolute delight. Everyone, from the actors to the directors, producers, and even the technical team, brought their A-game to create something remarkable. It truly felt like a close-knit family working towards a common goal. I cannot single out a favorite co-star because they were incredibly talented and genuine, making the entire experience even more special.

Can you recall any funny incidents from the shoot?

Shooting alongside Maniesh Paul, who is known for his sense of humor, was a joyous experience. Every scene with him had funny moments, and it was a challenge for me to stay in character and control my laughter. Our director also added to the fun atmosphere on set, resulting in countless funny incidents. If you’d like to hear about them in detail, we could dedicate an entire interview to those amusing moments.

What message would you like to give to your fans?

I am incredibly grateful for the love and support we have received for the series. To my fans who haven’t watched it yet, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for your continuous support throughout my journey. I assure you that this series offers something different, and you will see me in a whole new light. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it, and I look forward to hearing your feedback.