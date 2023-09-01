Digital | Celebrities

The digital entertainment landscape is about to witness a captivating transformation with the upcoming web series ‘The Freelancer’. Mohit Raina, a versatile actor known for his memorable roles across various genres, is set to take center stage as Avinash Kamath in this intriguing series. As the countdown to its release on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar begins, fans and enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement about what promises to be a thrilling ride.

The series, based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, unfolds a gripping narrative that revolves around Avinash Kamath, a mercenary. Avinash, driven by a noble mission, embarks on a perilous journey to rescue a young girl. Mohit’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From portraying gods to soldiers, cops to doctors, he has showcased an impressive range that has garnered him a dedicated fan base.

Mohit’s stint as Lord Shiva in the daily soap ‘Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev’ earned him widespread recognition and acclaim, solidifying his position as a versatile actor. Notable film projects like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Shiddat’ further underscore his ability to seamlessly transition between mediums and genres.

When exclusively asked by IWMBuzz.com about his future aspirations, Mohit expressed an interest in portraying the legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay in a biopic. He said, “I would want to do a biopic on Dhanraj Pillay as his story fascinates me.” Additionally, he envisions playing the role of a navy officer, “I would also want to play a navy officer. There was a series called Sea Hawks I really liked. Subconsciously these two things are on my list.”

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, ‘The Freelancer’, also has Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias in the cast.The series is a product of the collaborative efforts of Friday Storytellers and the creative mind of Neeraj Pandey, who serves as the Creator and Showrunner.