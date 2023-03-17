Mohit Raina is one of the most good-looking and talented actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has worked immensely hard in the Indian entertainment industry to cement his place and well, he certainly deserves all the love and success that he’s got in all these years. After many years of struggle and hardship, Mohit Raina finally became a popular actor and without any element of doubt, his game-changing show was ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. Soon after that, he’s also done good work in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and others and well, we love it.

So, what’s the latest update coming from Mohit Raina’s end ladies and gentlemen? Well, the actor took to social media to inform one and all that he’s right now blessed with a baby girl. He wrote,

“And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Mohit Raina and we wish the baby remain in the pink of her health always.