In Pics: Palak Tiwari keeps it casual in chikankari suit

Palak Tiwari emanates an aura of simplicity and grace, as she dons a peach pink chikankari kurti that perfectly captures the essence of laid-back elegance. The kurti, adorned with delicate embroidery, is flawlessly paired with matching leggings, creating a harmonious colour palette that accentuates her beauty.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 10:20:03
Palak Tiwari, known for her poised style, has yet again showcased her fashion finesse with a casual yet chic chikankari ensemble. The actress recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes moments, exuding charm straight from her vanity van.

In the shared pictures, Palak Tiwari emanates an aura of simplicity and grace, as she dons a peach pink chikankari kurti that perfectly captures the essence of laid-back elegance. The kurti, adorned with delicate embroidery, is flawlessly paired with matching leggings, creating a harmonious colour palette that accentuates her beauty.

Completing the ensemble with her signature long wavy hair cascading effortlessly on her shoulders, Palak Tiwari effortlessly marries comfort with style. Her choice to keep her hair open adds a touch of youthful vibrance to the look. Palak’s radiant smile in the pictures is as infectious as her style, radiating a sense of contentment amidst her work engagements. The actress playfully captioned her post with, “Work family is as chaotic and deranged as I am thank u v much,” showcasing her camaraderie with her colleagues.

Have a look-

Palak Tiwari’s ability to effortlessly pull off chikankari, a traditional Indian craft, in a casual setting highlights her fashion versatility. As the daughter of renowned actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak is undoubtedly carving her own path not just in the entertainment world but also in the realm of style and fashion.

We are already crushing! Are you? Let us know in the comments

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

