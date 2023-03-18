The popular Instagram influencers Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have come a long way. The two stars own a whopping number of fan following on their social media handles. Owing to that, the divas have now shared insights from their latest work on their social media and we can’t stop having the moment whatsoever.

Jannat Zubair

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her promoting the beauty of Indian cinema in Abu Dhabi. The actress showcased a stunning and gaudy transformation in the one single video, giving us absolute goals in one go. The actress looked glamourous in gown and then again in a sheer embellished Indian attire as she promotes Indian Cinema.

Sharing the video, Jannat Zubair wrote, “Explore the origins and experience the richness of Indian cinema through the Bollywood Superstars Exhibition ❤️”

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen on the other hand shared a glimpse of her upcoming work. The actress shared a promo of her upcoming project that is going stream on Zee5. Sharing the video, she wrote, “AM I NEXT – Festival Film which is close to my heart ❤️ one of the most challenging role I did. 3 years ago we shot this and after that it has been parts of so many film festivals. This film has given me accolades in Boston, New York, Birmingham and many more Film festivals. Won Best Actress, Best Film in couple of these prestigious festivals. Now streaming in India from today”

The actress looked dramatic in the promo video, while we again got a glimpse of how fantastic of an artist Anushka Sen is. The actress became a household name after her amazing work in the show Baal Veer.