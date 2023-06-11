Inside Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur’s street-style vanity

In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, Anushka Sen and Ashnoor Kaur stand out as trendsetters, unafraid to experiment and push boundaries. Their street-style vanity is a delightful mix of glamour, confidence, and a touch of rebelliousness. So, if you’re seeking some sartorial inspiration that seamlessly merges style with a dash of sass, look no further than Anushka and Ashnoor’s fabulous fashion look books.

Owing to that, the stars’ latest fashion decks from their social media handles are leaving us all wowed to core. Scroll below to check on their style files in street couture

Anushka Sen looks gorgeous in crop top and white trousers

The actress shared a video on her social media handle. We can see her looking all stunning as she wore a beige full-sleeved crop top. She teamed it off with white trouser pants. She clubbed the look with minimal makeover look, and left her hair straight open. Sharing the video, Sen wrote, “Who isn’t Obsessed with obsessed” and grooved to the song ‘Obsessed”

Check the video-

Ashnoor Kaur keeps it chic in summer-special outfit

The actress shared a photodump on her social media handle, where we could spot her all gorgeous in her orange sleeveless top. She decked it up with striped blue pants. The Patiala Babes actress completed the look with beige sun hat. She rounded it off with minimal makeover, and posed with a dried Banyan leaf. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified

Banyan tress, ocean breeze…

Curious mind, a little at ease…

Endless summer, take me there…

Wanderlust spirit, with forest wood in the air”

Check it out-