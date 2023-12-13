Inside Manushi Chhillar’s Cooking Class In Maldives Vacation

The stunning beauty Manushi Chhillar is currently enjoying her time on her Maldives vacation. Ever since the diva flew to her vacation destination, she has been sharing updates with her fans. And today, the beauty shares a glimpse of her cooking session in the Maldives. Let’s take a look below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Cooking Classes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manushi shares insights from her cooking class. In the shared images, Manushi can be seen beautifully blending things to cook a delicious meal. However, what caught our attention was her beautiful printed dress. Her colourful outfit looks cool and comfortable, which can be your must-have for vacations.

Manushi also poses, smiling with some chilling drinks. And we are sure with the visuals that Manushi might have made something delicious to eat. And all the photos capture our attention, and we can’t say no. Also, the greenery in the backdrop is a treat to the eyes.

