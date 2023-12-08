Inside Manushi Chhillar’s cosy evenings in Rajasthan [Photos]

Manushi Chhillar recently attended a fancy night event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she hung out with big names like Ralph Lauren. Exciting snapshots of the night made their way to Manushi’s social media, treating fans to a classy and chic display.

Decoding Manushi’s look

In the pictures, Manushi rocked a stunning green silk gown with a wide neckline and statement bell sleeves, giving off major glam vibes. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun, and she went for a fresh and natural makeup look with nude lips, completing her elegant ensemble.

Manushi happily shared the night’s highlights on her social media, mentioning her time spent with Ralph Lauren, Collective India, and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The Bollywood star’s choice of outfit not only showed off her great style but also highlighted her knack for blending modern fashion with timeless charm. Once again, Manushi Chhillar proved why she’s a big deal in both movies and fashion.

Manushi Chhillar’s work front

The actress shall next be seen in Operation Valentine, alongside Varun Tej. However, as per reports the film’s release date has been postponed.

The anticipated release of “Operation Valentine,” featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, originally scheduled for December 8th, 2023, in theaters, has encountered a shift in plans, according to an official announcement from the creators.

In their formal declaration, the producers conveyed, “To ensure the optimal cinematic delight for our audience, a fresh release date has been earmarked for Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Operation Valentine.’ Keep an eye out for further updates.”