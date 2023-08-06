ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair High On 'What Jhumka?' Trend In Black Lehenga Choli

Jannat Zubair is a heartthrob actress. Following the 'What Jhumka?' trend on her latest Instagram dump, she wore a black lehenga. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 13:00:19
Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh‘s song ‘What Jhumka?’ song was released, everyone is going crazy to follow the trend. The item number has emerged as one of the most entertaining songs in 2023. And today, famous social media influencer Jannat Zubair high on trend, shares the latest pictures in lehenga.

Jannat Zubair’s Lehenga Avatar

In the images, the stunning beauty wore a black full sleeves v-neckline blouse paired with a plain skirt and sequins embellished dupatta by Miku Kumar. In contrast, the diva uplifted the glamour quotient with oxidized chandbaliyan by GNotJ and Kanika Rana jewelry.

Styled by Sujata, the diva beautifully embraced her ethnicity with beautiful basic eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and bold maroon lips. Her open hairstyle looks captivating.

Well, Jannat Zubair followed the trend in her captivating avatar. Her gorgeousness in black lehenga makes hearts flutter. Throughout her pictures, she flaunted her picturesque figure and glamour. She loves to keep up with the trend and entertain her users with something new.

‘What Jhumka?’ is the song from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, produced by Karan Johar. On the other hand, the film is performing well at the box office. The reviews from the audience and critics are overwhelming.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s ‘What Jhumka?’ look? Please drop your views in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

