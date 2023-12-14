Jannat Zubair mid-week ‘zeal’ at gym is your ultimate fitspiration [Watch]

Guess who’s turning mid-week blues into mid-week zeal? It’s none other than the fitness powerhouse herself – Jannat Zubair! The actress, known for her relentless dedication to fitness, is back at the gym, and this time she’s bringing her A-game along with a workout partner. Brace yourselves for the ultimate fitspiration journey!

Jannat Zubair gave some fitness fashion goals too!

In a world where the struggle is real, Jannat Zubair is here to make us believe that the gym can be a place of triumph and a touch of glam. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared snippets of a workout challenge, proving that even the fittest of the fit face hurdles. It’s not always a seamless victory, and Jannat keeps it real by showcasing some failures before conquering the challenge.

Now, let’s talk fashion – because why not look fabulous while breaking a sweat? Jannat Zubair redefines gym chic in a stylish black sports bra that’s serving looks and serious support. Paired with vibrant yellow yoga leggings, she’s turning the gym floor into her personal runway. She clubbed it with a neat high tied ponytail.

No makeup? No problem. Jannat Zubair proves that the real glow comes from within, especially when you’re conquering fitness challenges like a boss. So, the next time you find yourself dragging to the gym, remember Jannat’s mid-week zeal – because the only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen. Get ready to slay those reps and own the mid-week fitness game!