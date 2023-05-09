Jannat Zubair Rahmani declares war against plastic pollution, what's next on cards?

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair along with their family join the movement of beating plastic pollution together. Jannat shared exclusive pictures from the event on her social media too, check out

It makes us proud that Jannat Zubair has taken the initiative to cut down on the plastic pollution. The actress has taken it to her Instagram handle to share pictures from an event that she attended along with her family, that concerns plastic pollution and how to beat them.

Jannat, the leading social media star also shared a photoseries on her social media handle recently from the event, giving us an important message on this is an alarming situation.

Jannat Zubair shares photodump

In the pictures, we can see Jannat decked up in stylish white pantsuit. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup look. The actress posed all candid with her family.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Such a pleasure to be a part of this great initiative by @bhamlafoundation #beatplasticpollution Along with @amruta.fadnavis @apnabhidu @saherbhamla Let us all beat plastic pollution”

Plastic Pollution: The Unseen Pandemic

Plastic pollution has become an alarming and pervasive issue in our modern world. The overuse and improper disposal of plastic materials have led to severe environmental consequences, making it a pressing global concern. The detrimental effects of plastic pollution are felt in various ecosystems, posing a threat to wildlife, marine life, and even human health.

One of the primary contributors to plastic pollution is the excessive production and consumption of single-use plastics. Items such as plastic bags, bottles, packaging materials, and disposable utensils have become integral parts of our daily lives. However, their convenience comes at a great cost. These items are often used for a short period and then discarded, leading to an accumulation of plastic waste in landfills, rivers, and oceans.