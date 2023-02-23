Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful video with her dear fans. The actress was accompanied by her legion of admirers, having a great time together singing Jannat’s own single Babu Shona Mona. The song has been trending on YouTube ever since it got released on the platform. Jannat has been earning immense love from her friends given her mastered versatility as an artist.

In the video, we can see Jannat Zubair with her fans all singing the song ‘Babu Shona Mona’ together, while Jannat showcases her singing abilities with her raw voice on camera, to accompany her fans. The squad looked super strong and rejuvenated as they cherish and sing the song together.

Jannat Zubair looked magical in her beautiful teal blue adorn. She completed the look keeping her hair tied up in a hairbun. She rounded it off with her minimal makeover and chic accessories.

Sharing the video on her timeline, Jannat Zubair wrote, “Got a lil extra excited yesterday seeing all the love #BabuShonaMona is getting!! Singing my heart out with these amazing peopleeeee❤️”

Here take a look-

On the work front, she was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress later to that, also marked her Pollywood debut. Jannat has earned several accolades as a child actor earlier for her honed acting chops in some of the popular daily soaps. She has also worked in Bollywood films like Luv Ka The End, Hichki and others. Apart from that, the actress has also been featured in countless music videos.