Navigate

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is ultimate daredevil, plays with fire like swag babe

Jannat Zubair gets the most of her winter, as she cherishes a bon fire and good music, check out

Even though the winter is almost fading away; Jannat Zubair, the young vivacious actress takes the moment to enjoy a last ride! Well, that’s how much poetic it looked after the KKK12 contestant shared pictures from her bon fire on her Instagram handle. Jannat is an avid social media user, with a whopping number of followers and never fails to keep her fans intrigued and counted with goals.

In the pictures, that Zubair shared on a Monday, we can see her wearing a casual white sweater pullover. She teamed it with black casual pants. The actress completed the look with sleek straight hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Zubair placed her hands in front of the fire to take the warmth of it, and had her guitar on her lap that she gets ready to play. Sharing the beautiful photodump on her social media handle, Jannat captioned it with saying, “don’t deny your fire”. A truly magical ambience to look upon!

Here take a look at the pictures-

On the work front, Jannat Zubair recently hurled her Pollywood debut. Earlier to that, she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress worked in Bollywood films too as a child actor. One of her prominent films, Hichki, got her immense praise. She co-starred alongside Rani Mukherji in the film. Apart from that, Jannat has also worked in several other tv shows. She roared to recognition with the show Phulwa and since then there’s been no looking back for her.

Follow us on News
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Related Post
  1. Jannat Zubair Rahmani unlocks major achievement, shares new poster and release details of film ‘Kulche Chole’
  2. Congratulations: Jannat Zubair Rahmani completes 14 years in industry, goes on dinner date with Rajiv Adatia
  3. Jannat Zubair Rahmani chit-chats with brother on ‘Naach Baby’ challenge, Sunny Leone loves it
  4. Influencer Desi Fashion Battle: Avneet Kaur Vs Jannat Zubair Rahmani: Who’s your ultimate queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
  1. Is it wedding bells for Avneet Kaur?
  2. You be the match…: Ashnoor Kaur’s bold statement before Valentine’s Day makes fans curious
  3. Mouni Roy is all about high-chic mermaid vibes, see sensuous snaps
  4. Sensuality Challenge: Nia Sharma Vs Surbhi Chandna: Who’s your dream date this Valentine’s Day? (Vote Now)
  5. Dheeraj Dhoopar shines bright in latest photoshoot, we can’t keep calm
  6. Meet Erica Fernandes and her Valentine this year