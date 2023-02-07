Jannat Zubair Rahmani is ultimate daredevil, plays with fire like swag babe

Even though the winter is almost fading away; Jannat Zubair, the young vivacious actress takes the moment to enjoy a last ride! Well, that’s how much poetic it looked after the KKK12 contestant shared pictures from her bon fire on her Instagram handle. Jannat is an avid social media user, with a whopping number of followers and never fails to keep her fans intrigued and counted with goals.

In the pictures, that Zubair shared on a Monday, we can see her wearing a casual white sweater pullover. She teamed it with black casual pants. The actress completed the look with sleek straight hair, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Zubair placed her hands in front of the fire to take the warmth of it, and had her guitar on her lap that she gets ready to play. Sharing the beautiful photodump on her social media handle, Jannat captioned it with saying, “don’t deny your fire”. A truly magical ambience to look upon!

Here take a look at the pictures-

On the work front, Jannat Zubair recently hurled her Pollywood debut. Earlier to that, she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress worked in Bollywood films too as a child actor. One of her prominent films, Hichki, got her immense praise. She co-starred alongside Rani Mukherji in the film. Apart from that, Jannat has also worked in several other tv shows. She roared to recognition with the show Phulwa and since then there’s been no looking back for her.