If it isn’t Jannat Zubair, the denim diva who is igniting the denim world with her eccentric fashion choices! Jannat is all about defying convention and making a statement when it comes to denim. She enjoys combining various denim pieces to create eye-catching outfits that stand out from the crowd. And now again, the actress has done it with her sensuous stylefile on Instagram. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram, keeping her denim look on point.

Jannat Zubair shares her denim fashion

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a stylish co-ord set in denim. She wore a tube corseted denim top. The actress completed the top with matching high-waisted jeans. The top featured beautiful silver chains in the front. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, she decked it up with blue preppy eye shadow look and completed the look with pink lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Got that Friday feeling ;)”

Here take a look-

Jannat Zubair Social Media

The actress is a leading social media star. Zubair is most followed by young fashion enthusiasts all across the country. The actress currently owns over 40 million followers on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her everyday fashion posts and updates.

Work Front

Jannat Zubair was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress prompted killer stunt drills on the show. However, predominantly she is known as an actor. She has done several popular hit tv shows, films too in Bollywood. She recently made her Pollywood debut.