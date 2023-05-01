Jannat Zubair Rahmani stabs hearts in strapless bodycon outfit, Ashnoor Kaur likes it

Jannat Zubair looks astounding in white bodycon outfit, shares pictures online, check out

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian entertainment industry. She is a multifaceted personality who has made a name for herself as an actress, model, and social media influencer. Her impeccable acting skills and charming personality have won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, making her one of the most sought-after artists in the industry.

Her stunning looks and fashion sense have made her a style icon for millions of young girls across the country. Jannat has also collaborated with several beauty and lifestyle brands, making her one of the most influential social media personalities in India.

Owing to that, here we have shared Jannat Zubair’s stunning look in white bodycon, that she aced like a queen.

Jannat Zubair in white bodycon

In the pictures, we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a stylish off-shoulder white bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with a sleek hairbun. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy eye makeup look and pink lips. Keeping her grace and style all on check, the actress gave off nothing but goals. Soon after she shared the pictures online, her friend Ashnoor Kaur couldn’t help but fall in love with the look.

Jannat Zubair’s work front

Starting her career as a child artist, Jannat quickly rose to fame with her outstanding performances in popular television shows such as “Phulwa,” “Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap,” and also “Tu Aashiqui.” Her impressive acting skills and ability to connect with the audience have earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards.