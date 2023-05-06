ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to do romantic movie with Mr. Faisu? (Watch unseen video)

A video of Jannat Zubair Rahmani is going viral where we can see her revealing her urges to work with her co-contestant from KKK12 Mr Faisu, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 07:35:04
It’s not uncommon for social media stars to be linked romantically, and it’s been the case when it comes to these popular social media stars, Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu. The stars have been linked together for years. And now adding fuel to it, a video of Jannat is going viral where she can be seen revealing her desires to work with Mr Faisu in a romantic movie. Check out below to know what she had to say:

Jannat Zubair’s interview

In a video interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress can be heard saying that she wants to work with Mr Faisu. She is up with both action and romantic film. With this, when Siddharth Kannan tells her a story, where Faisu wants to romance her, Jannat says that she will fight him in the movie.

Check out below-

Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu Relationship rumours

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu, two popular names in the Indian social media sphere, have been the center of relationship rumors for quite some time now. Both stars enjoy a massive following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, where they frequently collaborate and share content.

Their on-screen chemistry and compatibility have fueled speculations about a possible romantic relationship between the two. Fans have been curious to know if the duo is more than just friends, and their every move and interaction has been closely scrutinized.

However, it’s worth noting that neither Jannat nor Mr. Faisu has confirmed or denied the rumors. Both have maintained a professional stance, sticking to promoting their work and engaging with their followers without revealing any personal details about their relationship.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

