KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga

Palak Tiwari is one of the most admired and gorgeous beauties that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. After having made her debut in the world of music videos with Bijlee Bijlee some time back, Palak Tiwari is now slowly and steadily cementing her niche in the industry like no other. At present, she’s seen in the popular movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that features Salman Khan in the lead role. The movie also showcases actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and others in important roles. The diva keeps getting bigger and better with every passing year and well, so far, we have loved her growth.

Whenever Palak Tiwari shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for netizens all over the country. Well, this time, Palak Tiwari is seen killing it like a true damsel in a stunning silver shimmery see-through saree and well, seeing the same, we are completely in awe of her and how. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak Tiwari will also be seen in a big movie alongside Sanjay Dutt.