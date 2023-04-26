ADVERTISEMENT
KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 08:48:44
Palak Tiwari is one of the most admired and gorgeous beauties that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. After having made her debut in the world of music videos with Bijlee Bijlee some time back, Palak Tiwari is now slowly and steadily cementing her niche in the industry like no other. At present, she’s seen in the popular movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that features Salman Khan in the lead role. The movie also showcases actors like Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and others in important roles. The diva keeps getting bigger and better with every passing year and well, so far, we have loved her growth.

Check out how Palak Tiwari is dazzling like a pro in her latest avatar:

Whenever Palak Tiwari shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for netizens all over the country. Well, this time, Palak Tiwari is seen killing it like a true damsel in a stunning silver shimmery see-through saree and well, seeing the same, we are completely in awe of her and how. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga 801266

KKBKKJ: Palak Tiwari takes over internet by storm, looks gorgeous in silver shimmery deep-neck lehenga 801267

Work Front:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak Tiwari will also be seen in a big movie alongside Sanjay Dutt and well, we are super excited. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

