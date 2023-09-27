Digital | Celebrities

Korea Vacation Dump: Anushka Sen Explores The Beauty Of Place In Street Style

Anushka Sen has a great connection with Korea. Recently, she jetted off to the city for her vacation and work-related stuff. Today, she treats with some glimpse

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 01:05:28
The sensational social media star Anushka Sen is a heartthrob actress.
She will soon mark her debut in the Korean industry with the upcoming film Asia. For the past few years, the Indian audience has been attracted to Korean entertainment. And now, witnessing our darling Anushka would be a treat to watch. However, today, the actress shares a glimpse of her Korea vacation with her street style.

Anushka Sen’s Street Style In Korea

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sen shared a photo dump from her Korean vacation. The series of photos shows her having fun at her workplace and surfing the city. She also embraced her fashionista vibes in casual outfits, serving street-style goals.

In the first picture, Anushka posed like a boss in a white crop top paired with denim pants. She rounded her appearance with funky specs and a popping handbag. In the other clicks, she can be seen donning a blue cardigan with baggy denim jeans. She enjoyed her time sipping coffee to taking mirror selfies with her father. She also treats her fans with a sparkling city view through her phone lens.

Anushka Sen rose to fame with Balveer, the fantasy TV show. Also, her appearance in ads alongside MS Dhoni garnered her fame. With her regular posts, the diva keeps her fans entertained.

