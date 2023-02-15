Enough of Valentine’s Day celebrations; it’s time that you embrace ‘queenhood’ with your best gals around. Owing, “Galentine’s Day”. It’s the day of celebrating your friendship with the best women in your life! And that’s what Kylie Jenner has rung in with her all time best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The star Instagrammer took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from the celebration with her friend Anastasia, both going super lovey-dovey together.

Speaking of their fashion statures, the girls can be seen looking all stunning together in their super stunning casuals. Almost twinning in jacket and baggy jeans, the both gave us pure friendship goals at one go. Anastasia wore a stylish black leather jacket that she teamed with ripped baggy denim jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The star completed the look with a messy casual hairbun.

Kylie Jenner on the other hand looked preppy in her black leather jacket. She teamed the outfit with denim baggy jeans. Kylie left her hair sleek open to round of the look and picked a pair of unique sneaker shoes. The girls can be seen posing all lovey-dovey inside a basket ball court. Keeping the love intact between them, with kisses and hugs, the friends proved ‘sister love’ definitely is a thing!

Here take a look at the pictures-

A user immediately inferred, saying, “Honey, if you’re not a lesbian at least come out as bi! Cause the vibes are all there”

Another wrote, “And no this does not mean she is lesbian now “

A third user wrote, “we already understand that you guys think they are lesbians, it seems that you have never seen friends kissing each other”

What are your views on the aforementioned pictures? Let us know in the comments-

\