Maine kisiko approach nahi kiya hai”, Anushka Sen on her romantic relationships, watch

Anushka Sen, the young and talented actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her noteworthy performances. While there might not be specific updates on her current projects at the moment, Anushka Sen has been consistently active on her work front.

Anushka Sen gained immense popularity through her appearances in television shows and has also ventured into the digital space. Known for her versatility, she has showcased her acting skills in various genres, captivating audiences with her talent and charm.

Anushka Sen on having boyfriends

In the video, we can hear her saying, “Main toh masti bhi karti hu, airport mein, you know aapko dikhta hai aise…mom ye kitna mast dikh raha hai na… she just doesn’t care, she knows aise chirane kliye…toh main chirati hu, jau kya baat karu kya? But that has never happened maine kisiko approach nahi kiya hai, kisi stranger ko, mera boyfriend bhi nahi raha hai 18 saal”

Check out video below-

Work Front

Anushka Sen, the talented actress, has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry through her notable performances in television shows. From her breakthrough role as Meher Dagli in “Baal Veer” to her portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai in “Jhansi Ki Rani,” Anushka has showcased her versatility and garnered praise for her acting prowess. She has also made guest appearances in shows like “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” and has actively engaged with the digital space. With her dedicated work and immense talent, Anushka Sen continues to captivate audiences and establish herself as a promising actor in the industry.