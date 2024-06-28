Natasha Stankovic Shares Cryptic Message Says, “He Will Never Harm Us”

Natasha Stankovic has been making headlines lately after quashing divorce rumors with her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya. She has also been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle, proving everything is fine in her life. The actress is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. Yet again, she took to her Instagram handle to share a special message for her fans. Check it out below.

Natasha Stankovic’s Special Message For Her Fans

On Thursday, June 27, Natasha Stankovic took to her Instagram story and shared a video of herself inside her car. The actress looked gorgeous in casual, wearing a white t-shirt with shorts, a shoulder bag, and a water bottle. It seems she came from the gym. However, the actress felt the need to address something important, and in her special message, she said, “And to remind you that God is great, God is kind. He loves us so much that he will never do things to harm us. Whatever is happening, it’s not happening to you, but it’s happening for you.” She ended the video, flaunting her beautiful smile. In the video, she dropped three pink hearts.

Natasha Stankovic is a Indian actress, dancer and model with Serbian origin. She tied the knot with the popular Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. And after a month, on July 30, 2020, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya. Later, on February 14, 2023, Natasha and Hardik renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony in Udaipur.