Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s divorce reason revealed

One of the biggest talking points from March to July was the separation of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. Began as a mere rumor mill that was based on observations made by fans on Stankovic’s absence from Pandya’s matches and offering no support even when India won the T20 World Cup 2024. the speculation kept getting stronger and stronger leaving everyone wondering whether it was indeed true or not.

Following that, on July 18, 2024, Pandya and Stankovic made a joint statement official on social media saying that they have indeed been separated also mentioning how they will be co-parenting their son, Agastya. This happened right after Stankovic left for her home in Serbia.

Many have tried to delve into the reason for their divorce and there has been news about how one of the key reasons for that was Pandya’s flamboyant and overwhelmingly high-profiled lifestyle. Apparently, Stankovic found it increasingly difficult to cope with Pandya’s lifestyle and despite trying too hard and for too long, she wasn’t able to do it – because she has a much more private and grounded existence.

This led to the duo gradually growing apart, and then leading to separation. As known, following this, Pandya has already been subjected to multiple link-up rumors that continue to grow. The first one was him being linked with Ananya Panday as they danced together at the Ambani wedding and the second one was his link-up with British singer, Jasmin Walia, where they have allegedly been vacationing together.