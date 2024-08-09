No Expensive Products Or Treatment But This Is Sara Tendulkar’s Secret Behind Glowing Skin, Checkout

Sachin Tendulkar’s beloved daughter, Sara Tendulkar, never misses a chance to create buzz. And why not? She looks like a fairytale princess or fairy from heaven with her glowing and pretty skin. On top of that, she holds a master’s degree in medicine from London, making it obvious that she is ‘beauty with brains.’ However, many wonder about the secret behind Sara’s fair, no pimple, glowing and radiant skin. So we have got you the secret details exclusively. Check out below.

On Friday, 9th August, Sara shared a photo on her Instagram story, spilling beans about the secret of her skincare and it’s not any expensive products or treatment but a simple fruit. The photo is from the car, where Sara shows the bottle of protein shake, and she captions it, “Protein on the go.” For those wondering what the pink juice in the bottle is, let us reveal it’s not beetroot but dragon fruit. The starkid in the text also shared that “boosting my protein shake with dragon fruit for this vibrant color + vitamins B and C + antioxidants.”

Benefits Of Dragon Fruit

There are incredible benefits of dragon fruit, as it contains several minerals, including Vitamins E, B, and C. Vitamin E helps to nourish the skin and improve its overall health. Using Dragon fruit-based products or Dragon Fruit itself helps to give your skin a natural, radiant, and glowing appearance, making you look pretty.