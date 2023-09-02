Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair, Roshini Walia and Reem Shaikh are old besties. Today, friends reunited after a long time. Check out their cute pictures in the latest dump.

Jannat Zubair, Roshini Walia, and Reem Shaikh are famous actresses and social media influencers in the entertainment world. With their active presence on the internet, they keep their audience entertained. Whether about fashion or personal life, fans are always eager to know what’s happening on their end. Today, the trio reunites after a long time, spending fun together.

Jannat Zubair, Roshini Walia, And Reem Shaikh’s Cute Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Roshini Walia shares pictures with her old besties as she reunites with them. In the image, the trio can be seen posing close to each other; they have perfect friendship goals. Jannat Zubair wore a black dress with shimmery detailing. At the same time, Roshini Walia donned a hot pink top and pants. And Reem Shaikh looked cool in a brown top and blue denim.

The amazing trio in the picture expressed their quirkiness and overwhelming feel. In the other click, Roshini shared a throwback childhood picture where Jannat Zubair, Roshini Walia, and Reem Shaikh can be seen in their adorable avatar as kids.

This amazing trio recreated the same picture after years, and we are absolutely loving their chemistry. In the childhood snap, the girls looked awe-dorable and cutest, to be honest.

So, did you like Jannat Zubair, Roshini Walia, and Reem Shaikh’s reuniting fun time? Let us know in the comments box.