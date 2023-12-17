Palak Tiwari Elevates Office Look In Satin Shirt, Pant With Statement Handbag

The sensational Palak Tiwari is known for her fashion choices whenever she goes. The diva has been making buzz with her top-notch styling skills; from her red carpet moments to her everyday life, she pulls every look to perfection effortlessly. And her latest killer office style is a must-have look for every corporate employee. Let’s take a look below.

Palak Tiwari’s Office Look

In the latest Instagram photo, Palak Tiwari can be seen wearing a green checked printed satin shirt. She paired her look with the bright waist pants. With this contrasting mix of colors, Palak creates a mesmerizing glimpse. The simple and statement look of her outfit makes it a must-have pick for every office worker.

How To Elevate Office Look

Palak Tiwari opts for a sleek gold chain and small earrings complementing her formal appearance. Her curly hairstyle suits her personality. The brown aesthetic footwear keeps her look classic and comfortable. Lastly, the most important thing is the statement handbag that elevates her overall appearance. With minimal makeup and lipstick, she looks stunning in a simple outfit.

The simplicity and the comfort look make this outfit a must-have choice in your wardrobe. Palak Tiwari always brings the best from her fashion book.

Did you like Palak Tiwari’s office look? Drop your views in the comments box below.