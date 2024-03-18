Palak Tiwari Gets Christmas Ready Wearing Ruffle Mini Dress In Summer

The social media sensation Palak Tiwari is an inspiration when it comes to Gen-Z fashion. Her wardrobe has all the trendy collections, from comfy co-ord sets to sizzling bodycon dresses. Not just that, her wardrobe has an outfit for every occasion, whether she is rocking a red carpet look in a saree or going out in casual outfits. And with her new look in a ruffle mini dress, she looks Christmas ready in summer.

Palak Tiwari’s Christmas Ready Mini Dress Look

In the latest snapshots, Palak flaunted her charm in a beige mini dress featuring shiny lilac fringes. The low round neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping bustline. With her sleeveless hands, she looks sensuous. The fitting bodice, followed by a flowy mini skirt with ruffle details, gives her Barbie doll vibes. The short length of the dress looks sexy, flaunting her toned long legs. In the sizzling dress, the diva looks too hot to handle.

To increase the sensuousness, Palak left her hair open in soft curls. The small stud earrings complement her appearance. Brown eye shadow, bold eyeliner, and shining cheeks look edgy on the dewy base. The nude lip goes well with her overall look. The sparkling appearance and comfy fashion make this look a perfect choice for Christmas as well as summer.

In striking poses, Palak showcases her sizzling avatar, flipping her hair sensuously. Her mesmerizing ‘aadaye’ has left fans swooning. The series of photos hooked fans to the screens.

