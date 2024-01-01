[Photodump] Anushka Sen cuts glam figure in hot pink bodycon dress in Seoul

Anushka Sen is painting the town pink in the icy charm of Seoul, and her social media is the proof! The actress recently dropped a series of stunning photos that scream winter wonderland. Decked out in a jaw-dropping high slit hot pink bodycon dress, Anushka is turning heads and breaking the winter chill with her sizzling style.

Anushka Sen’s barbiecore is a complete win!

But hold on, the fashion parade doesn’t stop there – she paired the dress with chic black stockings, adding an extra dose of glam to the winter vibe. Her wavy hair is dancing with the chilly breeze, framing her face in a way that’s nothing short of mesmerizing. Anushka’s makeup game is on point with bold red lips, sleek eyebrows, and eyes that are winged to perfection. And let’s not forget the stylish white handbag, because every snowy stroll needs a touch of elegance!

In her caption, she simply states, “Sen in snowy Seoul,” and we can’t help but envy the glamour she’s bringing to the winter wonderland. Anushka Sen is not just braving the cold; she’s turning it into her own runway, making Seoul even more dazzling with her presence.

Netizens can’t stop but go gaga

Soon after Anushka Sen dropped the photos on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but go awe of her. One wrote, “Queen Anushka your smile is so irresistible to avoid because I think your smile is really so sweet and adorable that it’s really pierced my heart with grace and innocence and truly you have the most stunning and gorgeous looking smile I have ever seen and whenever you smile you look absolutely incredible and very very mesmerizing and honestly speaking I have no words to define your flawless smile with my words because whenever I see your smile every time I become speechless”

Another wrote, “U more beautiful in snowy”