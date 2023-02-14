Kylie Jenner’s fashion timeline has always been a notch up. Whenever the diva has prompted fashion lookbooks and style guides on her social media, the actress has settled fierce and fiery decks on social media. Given that, Kylie has dropped a special photodump on social media handle, where we can see her all stylish and glammed up in preppy adorns. The pictures left her fans absolutely delighted to core, and here we have decoded her pictures down below-

In the first picture we can see Kylie on her cosy settee with her dining table kept by. We can see an empty plate on the table with her spoons by the side. She wore a white shirt dress while flaunting her long beautiful legs.

In the second picture we can see Kylie looking absolutely dreamy and divine as she takes a shower. The actress posed with two bouquet of flowers covering her assets.

She went on to share another stylish mirror selfie where we spot her all stunning wearing a deep neck black corseted leather top. She completed the look with sleek body skimming leggings. The actress completed the kook with messy long hair.

The makeup mogul then shared a super dreamy picture wearing a beautiful white deep neck sequinned dress. She teamed it with a chic neck piece beaded with two cherries. She completed the look with long hair and minimal makeup.

Kylie went on to share another from her closet, where we can see her wearing a backless black top along with red high waisted pants. She flaunted her gorgeous curves in the picture.

Here we can see Kylie all preppy and hot in her see through sequinned bodycon dress. She topped it on her white bodysuit. The star completed the look with a ponytail and bold makeup.

This one got us amused the most. Here we can see her in a stylish black bralette teamed with bodyhugging bottom. She decked it up for a beachy affair.