[Photos] Anushka Sen Flaunts Bossy Style In Blue Blazer Set

Anushka Sen is a well-known actress in the industry for her role in the Sony SAB serial “Baalveer.” The actress piques our interest in her recent series, “Dil Dosti Dilemma,” in which she posts regular updates on Instagram. Anushka keeps her admirers engaged with her Instagram fashion posts. Recently, she showcased her stunning appearance in a formal look. Take a look at the photographs below.

Anushka Sen’s Blazer Set-

Taking to an Instagram post, Anushka Sen shared her stunning look in an elegant blue blazer set. The outfit consists of a black tube-style strapless bralette with a dark blue-black lined lapel collar, full sleeves with side waist cut-out mini-length blazer, and pairs with matching pants, allowing the vibrant colors to stand out with a stylish look. The blue blazer set contributes to the cheerful vibe of her overall look. The outfit is from the Linetribe fashion label.

Anushka Sen’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Anushka Sen’s beauty is as captivating as her sense of style. She enhances her gorgeous look with silver diamond ear studs and rings, which give it a glam appearance. Her sleek, middle-parted tight bun hairstyle frames her face well, highlighting her eyes. Her look includes glam makeup, highlighted cheeks, and cream lipstick. In photos, Anushka effortlessly displays her gorgeous appeal throughout her mesmerizing appearance with her makeup and accessories.

