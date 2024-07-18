[Photos] Sara Tendulkar Looks Like A Barbie Doll In Blue Mini Dress, Slays With Her Smile

Sachin Tendulkar’s lovely daughter, Sara Tendulkar, never fails to create a buzz on the internet. Though she is not in the glamour world, the young model impresses her fans through her appearance on social media. From sharing insights about her vacation to achieving new goals in her life, the star kid shares every update with her fans and followers. In contrast, her fashion sense plays a key role in making her a favorite of many. Today, the young beauty exudes glam like a Barbie doll in a blue mini dress.

Sara Tendulkar’s Barbie Doll Look In Blue Mini Dress

The gorgeous Sara stepped out in Bandra after her shoot, gracing her look in a simple blue dress. The v-neckline thin slip dress features a fitting bodice with a flowy bottom, making Sara look pretty. The ruched pattern around her bodice adds an extra dose of sophistication, while the ruffle edge of the flowy mini dress makes the outfit look cool. With the simple dark blue mini dress, Sara looked nothing short of a Barbie doll.

Sara elevates her appearance with her open hairstyle like a princess. At the same time, her minimalistic makeup with a shiny base, reddish cheeks, and nude matte lips make her look oh-so-breathtaking. Pairing her mini-dress look with white sneakers, Sara combines style with comfort. However, the star kid slayed her look with her beautiful smile, and we can’t resist her bubbly and gorgeous energy.