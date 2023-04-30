ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature

Check out Sara Tendulkar's love for nature in pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Apr,2023 16:05:29
The daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is a famous star on the internet. She keeps buzzing in the headlines for her fashion, food, nature, and lifestyle. However, after going through her Instagram account, we have found that she is pretty fond of nature and often takes time off to travel to different places and witness the beauty of nature.

1) The Green Road

Sara Tendulkar chose a black crop top and printed blue mini skirt paired with minimal makeup to go out in nature. She enjoyed the beauty of nature in Bali, Indonesia. And this picture speaks it all.

Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature 797082

2) An Aesthetic View

Sara Tendulkar had her best time in nature while vacationing in Bali. She wore a beautiful long gown amidst the green atmosphere. And the wooden background with unique lighting seems surreal.

Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature 797083

Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature 797084

3) London View

A beautiful day out with flowers, Sara Tendulkar had the best moments enjoying nature in the spring season. And her happy face says it all.

Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature 797087

4) A Picnic

Picnic days were the golden days of our lives; going out with family is the best. Sara didn’t go on a picnic but had a similar experience enjoying ice cream in sunny weather.

Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature 797088

Sara Tendulkar Social Media

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, with around 2.7 million followers. The diva does brand endorsements for beauty and fashion houses. Her Instagram feed is a colourful buffy of beautiful pictures.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

